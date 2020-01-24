MUMBAI: Dil Se Dil Tak star Rohan Gandotra exudes hotness in his latest shirtless avatar

Rohan Gandotra is one of the handsome hunks of the small screen. The actor made his TV debut with ace director Ashutosh Gowariker's show Everest which aired on Star Plus. The show released in the year 2014. Since then, there was no looking back for Rohan who went on to bag some amazing projects. Rohan starred in multiple projects over the years which includes Qubool Hai, Twist Wala Love, Kaala Teeka, Dhai Kilo Prem, Naagin 2, Dil Se Dil Tak, Tu Aashiqui among others.



Rohan has also done various episodic roles in shows like Laal Ishq and Fear Files. He was last seen in Colors' show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka as Veer Verma.

And now, Rohan has shared a post, where he is flaunting his chiselled body while he poses for a sultry click. The actor has quite an amazing physique and never fails to flaunt it. We are totally bowled over Rohan's hot look.

Take a look at the picture:

Last week, Rohan had shared an exciting piece of news with his fans by giving them a sneak peek into his upcoming project. The actor shared a still from his upcoming project where he is seen with a gun and a war backdrop. It was a BTS click which made his fans super excited about it.