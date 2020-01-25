Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’s Sejal Sharma left behind a suicide note

MUMBAI: In a sad turn of event, another actress’s life comes to an end. Sejal Sharma, who acted in Star Plus serial Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, was found hanging in her flat at Mira Road on Friday.

The television actress left behind a suicide note. According to the media reports, Police said that Sejal (26) was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom at around 5 am. A suicide note found on her stated that nobody should be blamed for her suicide. Police said that the cause of the death is being investigated.

The actress was staying on rent on the second floor of Royal Nest housing society, Shivar Garden, Mira Road. Her tele serial, where she played the role of Simmi Khosla, started in January 2019, but abruptly went off air in August.

Sejal’s friends said on condition of anonymity that she was under depression after her TV project went off air. Even though she was looking for work, but nothing had come her way. Media reports further stated that Police are also investigating the love angle as some of her friends have hinted at a relationship angle that had added to her depression.

Sejal, who hailed from Rajasthan, had come to Mumbai in 2017 to make a career in acting. It was her first television project, and before that, she had worked in a few advertisements.

May her soul rest in peace!

Credits: Timesofindia.com