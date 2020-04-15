Dilip Joshi gave an UNFORGETTABLE performance in Maine Pyaar Kiya

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi became a household name as Jethalal Champaklal Gada with SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Dilip's mind-blowing comedy timing has not just made the character extremely popular but people have literally fallen in love with the actor.

While Dilip has been nailing the role since years, not many are aware that before he got so much of popularity, the actor gave some memorable performances in many movies as well. He acted in films like Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, among others.

The actor played the role of servant Ramu in the movie. Though he had a decent screen presence but Dilip made sure to leave an impact with his mind-blowing performance.

Here are a few glimpses of Dilip in the movie:

From his style of speaking to his dressing to his hairstyle, Dilip made sure to make everyone go LOL with his appearance in the movie.

Dilip's comic timing is impeccable. The actor has given some stellar performances in many movies and Maine Pyaar Kiya is one of them.

Joshi has starred in many TV shows, movies and also done theatre. His other movies include Dhoondte Re Jaaoge, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, What's Your Raashee, among others.

