Dilip Joshi reveals the moment when he realised the popularity of his character in TMKOC

MUMBAI: Dilip Joshi is currently seen as Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor has become a household name and has been a part of the show ever since the beginning.

Dilip had tried his hand in theatre, films and did small roles in many TV shows before he rose to fame from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actor has proved his mettle in acting and developed a huge fan base. The show's popularity is rising with every passing day and so is Dilip's stardom.

Dilip never thought that he and the show will come such a long way and still be so successful.

The ace actor recollects a few incidents which made him realise his and the show's popularity.

Joshi reveals an incident where once he was in Ahemdabad and was travelling in an open jeep. Suddenly a beggar sees him and starts shouting his onscreen character name 'Jethalal'. That moment made Dilip realise how popular he and the show has become. Dilip also realised all the responsibility of being an actor and fulfil the expectations of the viewers.

Well, that ought to happen and we are sure Dilip has still got a long way to go.

