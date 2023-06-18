Dilpreet gets a heart-attack in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI: Dil Diyaan Gallaan is Sony SAB’s family drama that circles around the relationships and dynamics of a family torn apart by differences. It highlights the importance of communication, love and togetherness in a manner that touches viewers’ hearts. Through its underlying message and compassionate characters, Dil Diyaan Gallaan showcases the impact of unresolved conflict through multiple generations. As the differences continue to grow between Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) and Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar), a shocking incidence might lead them back to each other.

The upcoming track will see Dilpreet succumbing to his stress and facing a major heart attack. When Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital, he is shaken to the core. In a moment of weakness he realises that he needs to speak to Sanjot and share his distress. But just before Sanjot can pick up the call and the two can finally take their first step to reconciliation, Dilpreet collapses on the floor in pain.



Torn apart by distances, will Sanjot’s intuition lead her back to Dilpreet?

Pankaj Berry who essays the role of Dilpreet Brar said, "There is a lot of internal and emotional turmoil going on in Dilpreet's mind and heart. Often, people say that holding onto feelings and thoughts can weigh heavily on the heart. In Dilpreet's case, not being around his partner and dealing with the disintegration of his family has taken a tremendous toll on him. His burdened heart cannot bear it, and succumbs to his own ego and stress. However, I believe that Dilpreet's heart attack will bring the Brar family closer together."

