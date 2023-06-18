Dilpreet gets a heart-attack in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 20:37
Dilpreet

MUMBAI: Dil Diyaan Gallaan is Sony SAB’s family drama that circles around the relationships and dynamics of a family torn apart by differences. It highlights the importance of communication, love and togetherness in a manner that touches viewers’ hearts. Through its underlying message and compassionate characters, Dil Diyaan Gallaan showcases the impact of unresolved conflict through multiple generations. As the differences continue to grow between Dilpreet (Pankaj Barry) and Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar), a shocking incidence might lead them back to each other. 

The upcoming track will see Dilpreet succumbing to his stress and facing a major heart attack. When Dilpreet learns about the drug racket in his hospital, he is shaken to the core. In a moment of weakness he realises that he needs to speak to Sanjot and share his distress. But just before Sanjot can pick up the call and the two can finally take their first step to reconciliation, Dilpreet collapses on the floor in pain.
 
Torn apart by distances, will Sanjot’s intuition lead her back to Dilpreet?

Pankaj Berry who essays the role of Dilpreet Brar said, "There is a lot of internal and emotional turmoil going on in Dilpreet's mind and heart. Often, people say that holding onto feelings and thoughts can weigh heavily on the heart. In Dilpreet's case, not being around his partner and dealing with the disintegration of his family has taken a tremendous toll on him. His burdened heart cannot bear it, and succumbs to his own ego and stress. However, I believe that Dilpreet's heart attack will bring the Brar family closer together."

Stay tuned to Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan every Monday to Saturday at 7:30 PM only on Sony SAB

Dil Diyaan Gallaan Dilpreet Pankaj Berry Sanjot Jasjeet Babbar Sony Sab TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 20:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dilpreet gets a heart-attack in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI: Dil Diyaan Gallaan is Sony SAB’s family drama that circles around the relationships and dynamics of a family...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Losing Control! Angad loses his patience, Sahiba gives a warning
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Baalveer 3: Finally! Veer realises his true identity
MUMBAI:'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: High Drama! Yuvika and her siblings troubled by the media
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans....
Wagle Ki Duniya: OMG! Vandana helps Jyoti in the competition
MUMBAI:‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Oh No! Veer in a major dilemma to trust Tavleen
MUMBAI:Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya decided to take a stand up for herself, since da
Exclusive! Anupama’s Madalsa Sharma opens up about Kavya’s journey, says “Kavya decided to take a stand up for herself, since day one she has had no one to rely on”!
Mahir Pandhi
Exclusive! “I was rejecting TV shows and working in different mediums”, Mahir Pandhi opens up on working with Swastik Productions, his character and more
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Avika Gor, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht and Randheer Rai to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie 1920: Horrors of the Heart
OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV! Read The full Story here!
OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani has a shocking response to people asking him not to disrespect TV
Karan Suchak
Karan Suchak's Character 'Jai' in Star Bharat's Show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Draws Inspiration from Shahrukh's Character Rahul from the Movie Darr
violence and extortion
Shocking! Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion