Dilpreet plays cupid in Veer and Amrita’s love story in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 18:41
love story

MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan portrays a multigenerational family that has been separated due to misinterpreted situations, emotional pain, and physical distance amongst family members. While the first two generations hold onto their grudges, the third generation intervenes, compelling them to confront their past and embark on a healing journey. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Dilpreet (Pankaj Berry) and Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar) take an important decision which will change the lives of the Brar family forever.

With Mandeep (Sandeep Baswana) returning to the house, the entire household is in a chaotic situation. From matching Mandeep and Dilpreet's food choices to trying to solve the tiffs between them, the Brar household is doing everything possible under the sky. However, the younger daughter-in-law of the family, Nimrit (Kanica Maheshwari) is constantly chalking out plans which will compel Mandeep and his family to leave the house. Amidst this chaos, Dilpreet learns that Veer (Paras Arora) and Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) are in love as he stumbles upon a video shot on Holi where they confess their love for each other. Deciding to take the situation into his hands Dilpreet makes a plan to help Veer and Amrita come closer to each other.

What is Dilpreet planning? Will he execute this plan alone, or will he take Sanjot’s help?

Pankaj Berry, who plays the character of Dilpreet, said, “The Brar household is about to experience some long-awaited happiness as Dilpreet has discovered Veer and Amrita's love for each other. It’s time that my character Dilpreet takes the situation into his hands and bring Veer and Amrita’s closer and fans can be rest assured their long wait will be over soon!”


SOURCE-IANS

Sony SAB Dil Diyaan Gallaan Jasjeet Babbar Pankaj Berry Dilpreet Amrita TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Oh No! Ranbir and Prachi come face-to-face after Ranbir decides to take a BIG decision
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya is a popular show, and it is easy to see why. It appeals to those who believe that opposites...
Dilpreet plays cupid in Veer and Amrita’s love story in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan portrays a multigenerational family that has been separated due to misinterpreted...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Virat finds Sai and Satya together
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' alum Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythologicals
MUMBAI :Rajniesh Duggall, who made his Bollywood debut with the horror movie '1920' and also participated in action-...
Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea
MUMBAI :Actor Hugh Jackman has revealed he is undergoing further skin cancer tests after a recent medical check-up and...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat gets the divorces papers ready with signatures
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Hotness alert! Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who went topless on screen

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rajniesh Duggall
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' alum Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythologicals
cancer scare
Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea
How the Actor Stays
Simba Nagpal's Fitness Motivation: How the Actor Stays Inspired and Energized
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary, Deepak Chahar – wife Jaya Bhardwaj and Aakash Chopra and his wife Akshi Mathur to grace the show
Anupama
Audience Perspective: Anupama’s return to her mother’s house to find strength mirrors the lives of real women going through marital trouble!
Anupama
Anupama and Anuj At Loggerheads After Separation From Choti Anu