DilSeSidNaaz trend on Twitter

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were among the most loved contestants on Bigg Boss. While they stated that they are 'good friends' fans, of course, could see more than that. Their fans coined a term for them - SidNaaz - and it is one of the highly trended words on social media. #SidNaaz shippers leave no opportunity to get them to trend on social media, even if there is no reason for them to do so. It's out of pure love that #SidNaaz fans go all crazy on social media. Today, it is #DilSeSidNaaz that has taken over social media.

Seems like Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans are trying to beat their Monday and quarantine blues by trending this hashtag. Since Bigg Boss 13 is re-running on GEC, a lot of their fans are just reliving the moments of Sidharth and Sana and sharing it on social media. Some are even happy that SidNaaz fans have reunited. A fan wrote on Twitter, 'It should be the basis of every relationship. If a person truly cares about you, they'll get more pleasure from the way they make you feel, rather than the way you make them feel.

Selfless love of Sidnaaz fandom.'

Even The Khabri has something to add to this trend. He tweeted, 'During #Biggboss one can do paid Trends and Touch Millions but Real Poplarity is known Post #BB when PR agencies get Their money and they Stop Trends. Trends of everyday Are proof who had real fans and who was using Bots and PR methods during #BB13 #DilSeSidNaaz.'

Have a look.

Please their little to littlest detail about them... makes me happy !!! #DilSeSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/oZ7QWu3KIq — Razia (@ZafarKiDuniya) April 13, 2020

i'm so happy that our whole fandom is united. we have no leaders, just love for sidnaaz. #DilSeSidNaaz — rhea (@rheaa_23) April 13, 2020

This

His proud smile..

Jb cotw ne bille bille ki poll kholi thi #DilSeSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/qwdtfjFm0K — Manu (@_Enamourrr_) April 13, 2020

From asking for a music video to them gifting us a music video, we all have come a long way



Thank you @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill for gifting us Bhula Dunga

I love you two#DilSeSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/zdBKkSDd3k — Shweta Pattnaik (@shwetapattnaik) April 13, 2020

