Dimple Bagroy joins Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni will soon come up with a new track revolving around kids.

As we reported, child artists namely Saksham Kalia, Nirbhay Thakur, Stuti Zakarde, Hannish Chopra and Hannah Chaudhary, has been roped in for the show

As we mentioned, makers are bringing a new track wherein these kids will be shown living in an orphanage. The kids will be mistreated and left starving by the child caregiver. The kids will then decide to seek help and reveal the caregiver's intention in front of people.

We hear that the role of child caregiver will be played by Dimple Bagroy. She is known for her role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Singh Is King (2008) and Nalaik (2005)

Choti Sarrdaarni is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar under their banner Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment. The show took a 20-years leap. Avinash left the show, while her character Meher passed away in Choti Sarrdaarni. Nimrit is playing the role of Seher opposite Mahir Pandhi. Choti Sarrdaarni also stars Vibha Chibber, Varun Toorkey, Apara Mehta, Achherr Bhaardwaj, Neha Rana, Prince Rochlani, Heena Soni and others in key roles.

