Dipali Pansare on playing the negative role in Herum Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha's Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei

MUMBAI: Dipali Pansare essays the role of Kamini in Herumb Kot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. Happy with how her role is panning out. “Kamini is very strong-headed and knows how to get things done. She is always seen skimming and plotting but there is a back story that will eventually let the audience know why she is like that. Kamini is an out-and-out negative character, something that I always wanted to play. Such roles challenge you as an actor and that's why I was very keen to take it up,” she says.

Kamini is of course different from who Dipali is in real life. “Kamini is totally different, I can’t always be thinking about how to harm someone. So the connection is not there. But to play a role there needs to be some kind of bonding. I always look for reasons why Kamini behaves in a certain way and play her with conviction,” he adds.

Talking about working with Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, Dipali begins by saying that they are amazing. “It's my second show with them. I had earlier worked in their production Dil To Happy Hai Ji. I really like the look they have conceptualised for Kamini. All credit goes to Nilanjana ma’am and Herumb sir. They are masters of production, brilliant storytellers and know how to execute something properly,” she says. She also praises the title of the show and shares that she finds it different and catchy. The actor also enjoys shooting as she bonds well with everyone on the set. Content is the king. “See how Squid Games is being enjoyed by people all around the world. It only proves once again how good content always works. You don’t need big names to be successful but a good story and actors. Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei also has a good story. When I read my scenes with Paridhi (Nupur Joshi), I break into tears. As a mother I can totally relate to Nupur’s (Paridhi Sharma) character who is fighting the whole world to find her daughter,” adds Dipali.

The pandemic has affected the way we work. “These are difficult times for many but we need to stay strong as Covid is going to stay for some time. We can’t let it affect our work, we have to live with it and move ahead,” she says.