Dipika Chikhlia's throwback photo of Ramayan cast breaks the internet

MUMBAI: Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in Ramayan, shared a throwback picture of the entire cast and crew of the epic saga on her Instagram handle. The actress also penned down a sweet note recalling her old days and mourning the death of the members who are no more. Soon, her co-stars Arun Govil (Ram) and Sunil Lahri (Lakshman) followed suit and share the 'Epic picture' on their social handles. While Arun called it the 'Ramayan family,' Sunil tagged it as the 'Most memorable moment.'

The stars of Ramanand Sagar's mythological drama went all nostalgic as they shared this old jewel on social media. Within moments of the picture being posted, fans went berserk and started sharing it on a huge scale. They all reminisced the good old days and were awe-struck to see this 'unseen' picture of the whole Ramayan cast. The picture consisted of both the on-screen team as well as the off-screen creative team.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla