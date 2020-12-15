Dipika Kakar amazingly showcased her culinary skills in THESE videos; check out

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been wooing the audience with her acting chops and good looks.

The pretty actress is also known for her culinary skills.

Well, the Sasural Simar Ka actress is known for her YouTube videos on her channel Dipika Ki Duniya. Her YouTube channel boasts 1.38 million subscribers. Her YouTube also has videos of her showing several delicious recipes to the users. Here is a look at some of Dipika Kakar's videos where she proved to be an expert chef.

Biryani: The actress had started the journey of making cooking videos by preparing Chicken Biryani. She had uploaded the video in June this year. The video has close to 8 million views on Youtube and has been liked by 290 thousand users.

Soups: The actress also does a series of videos titled Cook with DKI in which she explains how to do some of the delicious recipes. In one such video, she prepared a quick recipe of different soups.

Chicken Korma: In this video, Dipika showed how to prepare Chicken Korma. The video started off with her showing off different spices that will be used to prepare the dish. She made this dish as lunch for her father. She had titled this video as ‘Easy Recipe For Chicken Korma’.

