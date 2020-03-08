Dipika Kakar and Kaveri Priyam keep it simple but stylish in polka dot outfit; who wore it better?

MUMBAI: Celebrities and fashion go hand in hand. We have always witnessed actors and actresses all decked up in beautiful attires the moment they step out of the house. Be it a casual outing or any special occasion, our Telly world stars always slay in their looks.

Polka dots fashion has never gone out of fashion and we have seen many actresses flaunting this famous print on various occasions.

The recent ones are popular TV actresses Kaveri Priyam and Dipika Kakar.

The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account where she was seen wearing a beautiful black and white polka-dotted dress. She really looked amazing in it.

Take a look at the pictures:

Dipika Katted too shared a recent picture where she flaunted her long polka-dotted dress as she stepped out with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika looked gorgeous as she kept her look simply amazing and paired it with beautiful earrings.

Take a look at Dipika's pictures:

So, who do you think rocked the polka-dotted look better? Tell us in the comments.