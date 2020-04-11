Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy family time amid lockdown; check photo

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Fans love their adorable chemistry and the two set major relationship goals.

As we know people are locked-up in their homes due to coronavirus. While many are getting bored, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have aced the art of enjoying the quarantine period and are making the most of this free time in the best possible way. The much in love couple is not just enjoying each other’s company but are also spending quality time with their family.

In fact, Shoaib also gave a glimpse of their happy moments together and shared a beautiful family picture. In the post, Shoaib was seen posing with his mother, wife Dipika, and sister Saba. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor looked dapper in his orange coloured check shirt and trousers. On the other hand, Dipika donned a desi look and wore a blackish grey coloured printed suit which she had paired it with a sky blue coloured dupatta. Shoaib captioned that image as, “A family blossoms, not just by staying together, but by Living together.”

Check out their picture here: