Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim give us major love feels

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a very loving and caring wife, and there's no second thought about this fact. The affection she has for her dear husband Shoaib Ibrahim is quite evident from her adorable gestures.



She is one of th most loved actresses on television. She gained immense popularity with her role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, where she played the character of a daughter-in-law who stood against all evil for the safety of her family.



Fans are obsessed with every character of hers. Recently, when her character got ousted from the show owing to a scandal, fans stood in support of Dipika, and this news was trending on Twitter. They even started to trend #NoSonakshiNoKPK.



Family week is currently on in the Bigg Boss house. A fan club of Dipika's has shared a throwback picture of hers with Shoaib, which holds special significance for her. It happens to be the picture that had been taken last year prior to Dipika’s entry into the reality show Bigg Boss.



Have a look at video that will take you back to BB12 days.