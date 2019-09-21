Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look adorable in THIS boomerang video

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who has been entertaining audience with her work. She rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Simar Bhardwaj in the popular show, Sasural Simar Ka. She is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which also stars Karan Grover.



The Bigg Boss 12 winner is happily married to Shoaib Ibrahim and together they are amongst the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. Recently, Dipika shared a boomerang video with Shoaib on her Instagram handle in which the two of them are looking super cute as they make some quirky poses together. While Dipika looks pretty in a yellow salwar suit, Shoaib, on the other hand, looks suave in a white t – shirt and denims .



Take a look below: