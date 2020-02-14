News

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's Kiss Day picture gives out major love feels!

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim can brighten up a dull day with their romantic pictures.

February 13 was Kiss Day in the Valentine’s Day week, and this picture of Dipika and Shoaib is just perfect and super romantic. Have a look.

Well, it's not just Valentine's day but also the month of their anniversary. Dipika and Shoaib got married on February 22 in 2018 in Bhopal. The wedding was a close-knit affair, and witnessed the presence of their family and close friends.

Credits: TOI

