Dipika Kakar and Somi Khan give out major friendship goals

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan is making the most of her quarantine time. She recently posted a story that showcased her cooking skills and tagged BB12 winner Dipika Kakkar. Somi posted about the onion pakoras made by her in her free time and captioned it, 'Locked in the house making pakoas reminds me of my kitchen partner'. Dipika replied, 'Awleyyyy, I miss your aloo ka parathas.'

Dipika and Somi were kitchen partners during the reality show and are now giving major friendship goals.

Dipika herself has also been spending her time off cooking. She posted a picture of some yummy-looking fries and write, 'So finally! I figured out how to make crispy French fries at home!!'

