Dipika Kakar calls hubby Shoaib 'Sadu' in THIS funny video is all kinds of cute

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The diva became a household name as Simar with her show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika is happily married to her then co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo is a popular and the most loved jodi of the small screen.

Both Shoaib and Dipika are one of the cutest couples who have given us major relationship goals. The couple keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures on social media which are simply a delight for their fans.

And now, Dipika has shared a Tik Tok video where she is having some funny romantic moments with hubby Shoaib. It seems she is trying to woo him but he is in no mood. The actress has called her husband 'Sadu'.

Take a look at the video:

Take a look at the picture:

Well, they look extremely cute, isn't it?

On the work front, Dipika is currently seen in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where she is paired opposite Karan V Grover. The show has become quite popular among the fans. Meanwhile, Shoaib has been away from the small screen and was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan as Abhimanyu.

What do you think about Shoaib and Dipika's lovely video? Tell us in the comments.