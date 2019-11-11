Dipika Kakar celebrates Eid-e-Milad with hubby Shoaib; check picture

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar, who is a popular television actress, has been entertaining audience with her acting chops. She is currently seen playing the female lead role of Sonakshi Rastogi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.



On the personal front, she is happily married to television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and together the two make for an adorable couple. Both of them tied the knot last year and now they are one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. Moreover, their social media PDAs are simply adorable. Dipika got all dressed up on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad (which marks the birthday of Prophet Mohammad) with her hubby. Dipika wore a printed red suit with traditional green bangles which matched her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim's kurta. Shoaib additionally wore a black turban. The couple was seen all smiles.



Dipika shared a picture and wrote, "Dressed in what I love for the evening of happiness!! Eid Mila-dun-Nabi Mubarak!!!" While Shoaib captioned his solo picture as, "Chaaron taraf noor chhaya, Aaqa ka milad aaya. #eidmiladunnabi."



Take a look below: