Dipika Kakar enjoys family outing with in-laws; shares lovely post

MUMBAI: The weekend is almost here, and everyone is in a chilled out mood. Our TV celebs too are making the most of it by spending the day with their friends or family.

One of them is the popular TV actress Dipika Kakar whose weekend has already started, as she is seen chilling out with her husband and her in-laws. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she is happily posing with husband Shoaib and his family.

The actress has always said how she enjoys spending time with her in-laws, especially with her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim. The duo shares a great bond.

Take a look at Dipika's post.

Well, Dipika's weekend has started on a good note.

On the work front, Dipika is currently seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. She rose to fame with her show Sasural Simar Ka where she met the love of her life Shoaib and the duo got married in 2018 after dating for a long time. Shoaib and Dipika also starred together in Nach Baliye 9, and the actor proposed to his ladylove for marriage on national television.