Dipika Kakar enjoys a getaway with Shoaib and family

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar celebrated her sister-in-law Saba’s birthday with a family getaway. Dipika and her hubby Shoaib made perfect arrangements to celebrate his sister's special day. From a beautiful cake to the decorations, the couple made everything picture perfect for Saba.

Dipika shared pictures of Saba’s birthday celebrations on her social media handle. She also posted a picture that includes her in-laws too. Saba also shared some pictures of Shoaib and Dipika spending fun time together. It looks like the birthday celebrations were also a reason for the family to switch on their vacation mode.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI