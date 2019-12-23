News

Dipika Kakar enjoys a getaway with Shoaib and family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 08:50 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar celebrated her sister-in-law Saba’s birthday with a family getaway. Dipika and her hubby Shoaib made perfect arrangements to celebrate his sister's special day. From a beautiful cake to the decorations, the couple made everything picture perfect for Saba.

Dipika shared pictures of Saba’s birthday celebrations on her social media handle. She also posted a picture that includes her in-laws too. Saba also shared some pictures of Shoaib and Dipika spending fun time together. It looks like the birthday celebrations were also a reason for the family to switch on their vacation mode.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI

Tags > Dipika Kakar, Saba’s birthday, Shoaib, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Emma Watson
Emma Watson

past seven days