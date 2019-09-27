News

Dipika Kakar falls sick; Shoaib Ibrahim ADORABLY takes care of her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Sep 2019 02:32 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who has been entertaining audience with her work. She rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Simar Bhardwaj in the popular show, Sasural Simar Ka. She is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The Bigg Boss 12 winner is happily married to Shoaib Ibrahim and together they are amongst the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry.

The actress has fallen ill. Her husband shared a picture on his Instagram stories wherein he took his wife to the hospital for a check-up. Shoaib is a doting husband and his sweet gesture towards his wife proves the same. In the picture that Shoaib shared, we see the doctor checking Dipika's body temperature.

Tags > Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, adorably care, Kaha Hum Kaha Tum, Star Plus, Bigg Boss 12, most adorable couple, Sasural Simar Ka, Simar Bhardwaj, TellyChakkar,

