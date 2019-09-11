News

Dipika Kakar is happy to spend some quality time with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who has been entertaining audience with her work. She rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Simar Bhardwaj in the popular show, Sasural Simar Ka. She is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which also stars Karan Grover.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

The Bigg Boss 12 winner is happily married to Shoaib Ibrahim and together they are amongst the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. Recently, Dipika took to social media and shared a few pictures with husband Shoaib. In the pictures, both of them are looking simply adorable together. Dipika looks pretty in a green coloured salwar kameez while Shoaib looks suave in a blue shirt and matching denims in the pictures. Both of them look super cute as they look at each other with complete awe. The actress is quite elated about spending time with her hubby dearest. 

Dipika captioned her post as, “After long time we manage to pull out some “US” time.” 

Take a look below:
View this post on Instagram

After long we manage to pull out some “US” time!!!

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on

Tags > Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar, Popular Television, Karan Grover, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sasural Simar Ka,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Premiere of Mahesh Pandey's new show on...

Premiere of Mahesh Pandey's new show on Colors' Vidya
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker

past seven days