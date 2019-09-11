Dipika Kakar is happy to spend some quality time with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a popular television actress who has been entertaining audience with her work. She rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Simar Bhardwaj in the popular show, Sasural Simar Ka. She is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which also stars Karan Grover.



The Bigg Boss 12 winner is happily married to Shoaib Ibrahim and together they are amongst the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry. Recently, Dipika took to social media and shared a few pictures with husband Shoaib. In the pictures, both of them are looking simply adorable together. Dipika looks pretty in a green coloured salwar kameez while Shoaib looks suave in a blue shirt and matching denims in the pictures. Both of them look super cute as they look at each other with complete awe. The actress is quite elated about spending time with her hubby dearest.Dipika captioned her post as, “After long time we manage to pull out some “US” time.”Take a look below: