Dipika Kakar Ibrahim poses with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandip Sickand; captions the picture 'SANPIKA'!

MUMBAI: It is not often that we get to see actors bonding extremely well with their producers on the set, so much so that the producer–actor rapport transcends into great friendship!



Well, one such rare case is that of the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar and producer Sandip Sickand. The actress has had a genuinely happy working association with all her co-actors and producers. She is humble and a favorite on the sets of the show.



And she shares a strong relationship of trust and great friendship with Sandip.



Recently, the actress took to social media to post a picture of herself with the producer and mentioned, 'Bahut hua RONAKSHI... now presenting SANPIKA.'



