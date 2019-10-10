News

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim’s HUGE DEMAND from husband Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who is currently charming the audience in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is recovering from dengue.

The actress has a huge demand to make from husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Wondering what is is? Read on.

Well, Shoaib took to Instagram and asked his fans whether he should go for a haircut. He opened the question with options for his fans.

Dipika then took this opportunity to put her demand forward and expressed that Shoaib should indeed cut his hair.

Have a look at the posts below.





Aren’t they major couple goals?

On the work front, Dipika’s chemistry with actor Karan V Grover (Rohit) in their show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is being highly appreciated.

What are your views on Shoaib and Dipika as a couple? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

