Dipika Kakar Ibrahim’s HUGE DEMAND from husband Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who is currently charming the audience in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is recovering from dengue.
The actress has a huge demand to make from husband Shoaib Ibrahim.
Wondering what is is? Read on.
Well, Shoaib took to Instagram and asked his fans whether he should go for a haircut. He opened the question with options for his fans.
Dipika then took this opportunity to put her demand forward and expressed that Shoaib should indeed cut his hair.
Have a look at the posts below.
