Dipika Kakar Ibrahim’s HUGE DEMAND from husband Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, who is currently charming the audience in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is recovering from dengue.



The actress has a huge demand to make from husband Shoaib Ibrahim.



Wondering what is is? Read on.



Well, Shoaib took to Instagram and asked his fans whether he should go for a haircut. He opened the question with options for his fans.



Dipika then took this opportunity to put her demand forward and expressed that Shoaib should indeed cut his hair.



Aren’t they major couple goals?On the work front, Dipika’s chemistry with actor Karan V Grover (Rohit) in their show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is being highly appreciated.What are your views on Shoaib and Dipika as a couple? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.