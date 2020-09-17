Dipika Kakar injures herself

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar recently shared a picture of her bandaged foot on social media. The actress regularly shares pictures from her day-to-day life. She shared a picture of her bandaged foot on the Instagram's story and wrote: "Ouch."

Dipika made the most of the lockdown by spending time with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and family. She indulged in baking, cooking, and knitting.

Dipika and Shoaib often keep sharing their romantic pictures on Instagram, and each time, they thank God for being blessed with such a life partner. Recently, a video of Dipika Kakar doing Shoib's makeup went viral on the internet. As soon as Shoaib realised that his sister Saba is shooting the video, he started blushing.

On the career front, Dipika made her debut from the TV show, Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi but earned recognition after playing Simar in the serial, Sasural Simar Ka.

