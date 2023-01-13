From Dipika Kakar to Rashami Desai, check out the list of Indian TV actresses who have changed their names

MUMBAI: Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

But what makes a show iconic? It's definite actors. Actors have defined decades and years of the golden era of television where TV actors have commanded more star power than a few Bollywood celebrities as well.

We have witnessed a lot of celebs changing their names for many reasons. Some have changed their names after consulting an astrologer while some changed them only to sound unique or memorable.

Some have changed it after marriage, while some have changed it after converting to another religion, and some have just adopted a stage name.

Rakhi Sawant - Fatima

There have been reports that Rakhi changed her name to Fatima after her marriage to Adil Khan. But nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Dipika Kakar- Faiza

Dipika Kakar of Sasural Simar Ka fame, changed her name when she accepted Islam after her marriage Shoaib Ibrahim.

Nia Sharma

The Naagin actress was first named as Neha but before entering the showbiz world, Neha changed her name to Nia.

Rashami Desai

Rashami changed her name not once but thrice. The actress was born as Shivani, then her mother changed to Divya and finally settled with Rashami before she stepped into the entertainment world.

Dalljiet Kaur

The Punjabi kudi changed her name from Dalljiet to Deepa and also announced the same on Instagram.

Apart from these stars, there are many TV stars who added or removed extra letters from their name or surname.

Mahi Vij added an extra 'H' to her name, Kishwer Merchant added an extra 'T' to her surname, Vibha Anand added a double 'E' to her name, and Gauahar Khan changed it from Gauhar.

