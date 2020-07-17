Dipika Kakar recalls fond memories with Shoaib Ibrahim and shares a throwback picture with him

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. You cannot help but miss their social media PDAs that are adorable. The two lovebirds tied the knot with each other back in 2018 and have been inseparable since then.

Dipika and Shoaib are quite active on social media. And now, the former Bigg Boss winner has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle which makes for an endearing sight. As can be seen in the picture, Dipika and Shoaib are seen lost in each other’s eyes while twinning in black outfits. Apart from that, the actress also pens a sweet note for her husband that reads, “That’s me for you and you for me. That’s how our future will always be!!!!!!”

Check out Dipika Kakar’s Instagram post below:

CREDITS: PINKVILLA