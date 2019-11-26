News

Dipika Kakar recreates Sridevi and Sushmita Sen's looks

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019 01:56 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is a very loving and caring wife, and there's no second thought about this fact. The affection she has for her dear husband Shoaib Ibrahim is quite evident from her adorable gestures.

Talking about Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the show is currently witnessing the wedding track. And finally, everyone's beloved Sonakshi and Rohit aka Ronakshi will tie the knot.

We're all heart for such sweet gestures, and it feels nice to see the love in the air.

As you all can see, fans love Ronakshi so much that one of their fan pages has posted a video where Rohit asks Sonakshi to wear something other than a saree, but Sonakshi helps him recall Sridevi in Mr. India and Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na. Rohit imagines Sonakshi in those looks and admits that the saree is the perfect attire.

Have a look at the videos.

Tags > Dipika Kakar, Sridevi, Sushmita Sen, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at the birthday & anniversary bash of...

Celebs at the birthday & anniversary bash of Nisha Rawal & Karan Mehra
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

past seven days