Dipika Kakar reveals that her career began as a cabin crew member and that she was rejected the first time!

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with her performance as Simar in Colors Sasural Simar Ka and she was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

The actress was also was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

The journey of an actor is not easy. There are a lot of struggles and hard work that has to invest. The actress got the first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar became won a lot of applauds and Dipika was credited for her performance.

Now, a lesser-known fact is that Dipika started her career as cabin crew member years back. We came across a video where Dipika reveals about her journey.

In the video, Dipika says that since she was in the 5th or 6th grade, she remembers telling her sister that when she grows up, she will become a flight attendant, as when she took her first flight, she saw everyone in uniform and was inspired by that.

She revealed that she became a cabin crew member without any training and requested everyone not to waste their money on training institutes, as they provide job assistance not assurance.

She also said that when she went for her first interview, she was rejected because of her uneven tooth, but that didn’t bother her much, as she feels it’s her trademark.

She then describes how her training began as a cabin crew member where there were manuals that showed how to use first aid and detailed the safety procedures. They train you for crash landings in a mock aircraft.

Dipika also said that post her training for 3½ months, she began to fly, and on some days, it would be very tiring. When they would get an off, she would go around that city and have fun.

At the end, she said that those days were the best days of her life and people think being a cabin crew member is easy, but it requires a lot of hard work that takes place behind keeping every passenger safe and sound.

Well, no doubt that Dipika is a very hardworking actress, and today, she is well known personality in the world of entertainment.

(VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, DIPIKA KA DUNIYA)