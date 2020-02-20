Dipika Kakar is a romantic soul; these lyrical captions for Shoaib Ibrahim are proof

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar has carved a niche for herself in the television world by proving her acting credentials. She has been part of several hit TV shows. Due to her talent, she has an impressive fan following.

While the actress mesmerizes viewers with her acting chops, she also wins our hearts with her adorable chemistry with her hubby, actor Shoaib Ibrahim.

Both Dipika and Shoaib acted in the popular tele serial, Sasural Simar Ka, which premiered on 25 April 2011 and ended on 2 March 2018.

The long-running soap certainly played a cupid as the duo fell in love on the sets. They tied the knot on 22 February 2018 and have been giving us major relationship goals.

Dipika seems to be a romantic soul and fans certainly love browsing through her Instagram handle as she keeps on sharing adorable pictures with her hubby.

The actress has written lyrical captions for some of her pictures with Shoaib and that certainly reveals her romantic side. Here we present five such posts for you. Take a look below.

“tere pyaar me mai marjaawaan”

“Tu hi dil hai, Tu hi jaan hai!!”

“inka saath hi meri khushi”

“When i have you by my side my world is brighter coz u are my Sunshine!

P.S: I Love You”

“Yahan ki meethi thand, ye chhat aur inka saath”

What do you think about the captions? Don’t you think Dipika is romantic? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Dipika has been part of shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Sasural Simar Ka, Qayamat Ki Raat. A winner of Bigg Boss 12, she is currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

On the other hand, Shoaib has acted in serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others.