News

Dipika Kakar shows off her natural side

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Nov 2019 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows right now and viewers have been hooked to the show as the show has been showcasing pre-wedding and wedding of the Ronakshi.

Dipika Kakar, who plays the lead role of Sonakshi in the series, took to her Instagram to show off her natural and simple side. She posted a picture of herself amidst a natural backdrop and captioned the same as, "Be Simple! Be Natural! Be You!!!" The actress is quite active on Instagram and enjoys the following of 1.5 million.

Check out the photo right here.

CREDITS:  PINKVILLA

Tags > Dipika Kakar, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Star Plus, following of 1.5 million, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

past seven days