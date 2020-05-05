Dipika Kakar thanks Shoaib for a special reason

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is making the most of her time with hubby Shoaib Ibrahim during the lockdown. She shared a picture recently, wherein she can be seen posing happily with him.

Looking gorgeous in red, the actress wrote, 'I feel so blessed to have u in my life. Thank you for making me yours @shoaib2087'.

Shoaib posted another one, and captioned it as, 'Mere Nabi Ne Kaha hai. When a Husband and a Wife look at each other with Love, Allah look at them with Mercy'.

Have a look at both pictures.

The two are madly in love even after being with each other for several years. They often share romantic photos and look adorable together. Their fans use the hashtag #Shoaika for them.

Dipika and Shoaib have been helping each other through all kinds of household chores during the lockdown. From making sweets for 'niyaaz' (special prayers) and cooking to cleaning the house and playing badminton, the duo loves to do everything together.

Credits: TOI