Dipika Kakkar furious with netizens for calling her pregnancy fake, says ‘ap jis tarah comment krte ho…is it ok?”

However things have gone downhill when some netizens have called the Sasural Simar Ka actress’ pregnancy fake. In a vlog she has slammed people who called her baby bump fake and questioned them…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 09:04
Dipika Kakkar

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle of them and a blessing.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

However things have gone downhill when some netizens have called the Sasural Simar Ka actress’ pregnancy fake. In a vlog she has slammed people who called her baby bump fake and questioned them if it is ok to say such things to a pregnant woman. Her video is titled “kittni negativity phelaoge”. She was even upset with netizens for saying her husband Shoaib didn’t make enough efforts on the couple’s anniversary.

In the video she also said, “Mai nautanki baaz hoon. Thik hai hoon ab kya. Grow up guys, ap jis tarah comment krte ho meri pregnancy ko lekar is it ok? Aap ye comment kr rahe ho ki mai fake kar rahi hoon bump ko. Aap ek pregnant aurat ko bol rahe ho ye vo sahi hai?” 

Also Read-Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals that he doesn’t see himself as a celebrity, check it out

An angry Dipika further added, “Tum log bouth irritate hote ho jab me mere pati Shoaib ki taarif karti hoon ... me Kyun na karu taarif.. vo layak hai taarif ke or me karti rahugi”

Dipika further said in the video that netizens don’t let her forget her painful past and keep bringing it up.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- TOI

Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Balika Vadhu Madhubala TV news Agle janam mohe bitiya hi kijo Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/06/2023 - 09:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
These actors almost played the role of Ashish in Zee TV’s Maitree, check out the full list here
MUMBAI:Maitree brings you a story of love and friendship between Maitree (played by Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki diagnosed with kidney failure; Dhara slaps Shweta
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba reveals the entire truth to Brar family; Angad to take a decision
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Raghav sheds tears of sadness; Prachi unaware of Raghav's feelings
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has taken...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak hugs Sai; Pakhi fumes in anger
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Check out about the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rutuja Sawant
Pishachini famed actress Rutuja Sawant recalls a horrible casting couch experience; says “I stopped going to any meetings alone after that…”
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Shalu aka Munira Kudrati takes up a Quirky Quiz, check out her witty replies
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Shalu aka Munira Kudrati takes up a Quirky Quiz, check out her witty replies
Aashvi Bisht
Exclusive! Aashvi Bisht roped in for Naagin 6
Aarohi M Kumawat
Exclusive! Child actor Aarohi M Kumawat roped in for Naagin 6
Vivian
Shakti actor Vivian Dsena is married; kept his wedding a secret?
Shraddha
Shraddha Kapoor recalls celebrating Holi at Big B's residence in her childhood