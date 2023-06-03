Dipika Kakkar furious with netizens for calling her pregnancy fake, says ‘ap jis tarah comment krte ho…is it ok?”

MUMBAI: Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their first child together. The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle of them and a blessing.

However things have gone downhill when some netizens have called the Sasural Simar Ka actress’ pregnancy fake. In a vlog she has slammed people who called her baby bump fake and questioned them if it is ok to say such things to a pregnant woman. Her video is titled “kittni negativity phelaoge”. She was even upset with netizens for saying her husband Shoaib didn’t make enough efforts on the couple’s anniversary.

In the video she also said, “Mai nautanki baaz hoon. Thik hai hoon ab kya. Grow up guys, ap jis tarah comment krte ho meri pregnancy ko lekar is it ok? Aap ye comment kr rahe ho ki mai fake kar rahi hoon bump ko. Aap ek pregnant aurat ko bol rahe ho ye vo sahi hai?”

An angry Dipika further added, “Tum log bouth irritate hote ho jab me mere pati Shoaib ki taarif karti hoon ... me Kyun na karu taarif.. vo layak hai taarif ke or me karti rahugi”

Dipika further said in the video that netizens don’t let her forget her painful past and keep bringing it up.

Credit- TOI