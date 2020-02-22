Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim receive a surprise on their second anniversary

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates two years of togetherness. Power couple Shoaib and Dipika have completed two years of marital bliss. The duo never fail to set some major couple goals. Be it supporting each other or expressing their love, the duo never shies away from being all out there for each other.

Shoaib and Dipika fondly known as ShoaIka tied knot after years of dating each other, two years back on 22 February 2018 at Shoaib’s hometown.

The duo received a beautiful surprise from their family as they entered the home to a decorated section filled with balloons, cake and music.

The adorable couple cut the beautiful cake while the family members cheered for them.

Have a look at the video:

Needless to say, they are uber cute.

Here’s wishing a happy anniversary to the couple.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.