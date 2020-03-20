Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim’s NEW TALENT

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular couples of Television. They have been giving major couple goals to their fans. The two, who met during their stint in Sasural Simar Ka and got married on 22 February 2018, are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Fans absolutely love their chemistry and social media PDA.

Now, due to Coronavirus outbreak, people are practicing quarantine and social distancing following Government orders. And the Sasural Simar Ka actress is making the most of this leisure time at home with her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share what they are up to as they socially distance themselves from get togethers and parties.

In a video shared by Dipika on her Instagram stories, the duo can be seen playing shuttle badminton. Because of the situation in the country, gyms and fitness centres are shut down but this has not affected Shoaib’s spirit of staying fit and are adopting functional forms of fitness.

What are your views of ShoIka’s unique way to stay fit as well as kill the boredom? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.