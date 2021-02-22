Dipika Kakkar reveals how she and Shoaib planned their wedding, reveals it was a dream come true moment!

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are among the most loved couples on television and the two have a massive fan following.

The duo dated for almost five years before they finally tied the knot. They are among the most iconic real-life couples.

The two were last seen together on Nach Baliye Season 8 and were semi-finalists on it.

These days, the duo is busy with their YouTube channel where they entertain us with their vlogs and give their fans and well-wishers a sneak peek into their lives and what they are up to on a daily basis.

One can see their family holidays, how they plan their trips and Dipika’s talent for cooking.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Rubina Dilaik makes for the most deserving winner of the show )

Now we came across a video where Dipika is seen sharing details about her wedding and how she wanted to get married in a village and how the duo planned for things.

The video is from her sting in Bigg Boss (12) house where she revealed that it was a dream to get married in a village and that’s why when Shoaib told her that can they get married at his native she was very excited to do the ceremony there.

She also said that she and Shoaib are very desi in the way they live and they love the simplest things in life and their wedding was like a dream come true moment.

Recently the duo was seen in a music video which gained a massive viewership.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Rubina Diliak 'cunning' and Nikki Tamboli as 'ill-behaved'; read more)