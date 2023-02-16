Dipika Kakkar reveals that she already knew the winner would be Mc Stan; had predicted the top three contestants of Bigg Boss 16

Dipika is a well known celebrity on television and the actress revealed in one of her vlogs that she already knew that Mc would win Bigg Boss and had predicted the top three contestants.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 03:30
MUMBAI Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors's ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Her character Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance.
She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’s ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. The actress also remained the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives her fans and well-wishers a peek into her life.

Just a few weeks back, Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim announced to their fans and well-wishers that they are going to embrace parenthood soon as they are pregnant with their first child, and good wishes started to pour in for the couple!
In one of the vlogs, Shoaib revealed that Dipika already knew that Priyanka, Shiv and Mc Stan would reach the Top three contestants of the show.

He also said that the actress had told him that whoever gives maximum content to the show would become the finalist and reach the top three spots.
Shoaib reveals that a few weeks back, before the finale itself Dipika knew that Mc Stan would win the show and she had told everyone considering the crazy fan following.
Well, there is no doubt that Dipika’s guess was not futile, considering she has herself been part of the show and knows how the game progresses.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

