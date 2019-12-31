Director Kabir Khan shot Amazon Prime Video's 'The forgotten Army' like a film. Find Out!

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video's next web series, 'The Forgotten Army' has been creating immense buzz ever since the news came out of the show being the biggest OTT show ever produced in India with the budget of 150 Crores.

Shot at exquisite locations such as India, Singapore, and Thailand. The film is a monumental and a huge project. Helmed by Kabir Khan, who is known to produce good films, the filmmaker had the same approach towards production and making. Not only this, to make us time travel in the era virtually the series was shoot extensively in real locations and shot it film a film.

The teaser begins with the men of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose playing the game of cricket, who are soon attacked by the enemies. From the characters to the backdrop, everything looks absolutely promising and well, mounted on 150 crores totally is believing looking at every frame from the show.

Created and Directed by the ace director Kabir Khan, 'The Forgotten Army' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 2020.