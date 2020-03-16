Disappointed! Fans get annoyed as Naagin 6 takes a leap, calls it a copy of season 2

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated.

The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles.

Colors’ one of the supernatural shows never fails to impress the audience with its amazing twists and turns.

Reportedly, we will witness the death of Mehek in the show, and the entry of Seema Gujral aka Sudha Chandran will add spice to the narrative.

In the future storyline, Suhasini and Seema would team up to bring a lot of hurdles in the lives of Pratha, Rishabh, and their daughter.

Also, meanwhile, we hear that the show will take a leap of 15-20 years and we will see a new generation in the form of Tejasswi’s daughter.

If reports are to be believed, post the leap Amandeep Sidhu and Pratik Sehajpal would enter the show.

Now we came across a BTS of the show where Tejasswi aka Pratha is seen in a different avatar, posing with Amandeep aka Anmol.

Check out the glimpse here!

Well, seeing this BTS, the netizens have literally trolled the upcoming track of Naagin 6.

This is what they said!

Well, do you agree with them?

Do let us know your views on the same.

