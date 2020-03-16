Disappointing! After Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, fans will not be able to see THIS popular comedian in The Kapil Sharma Show, Scroll down to know more

Bharti Singh who is all set to host singing reality show will make special appearances in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 09:55
Disappointing! After Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, fans will not be able to see THIS popular comedian in The Kapil Sharma Show, Sc

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show with his much-loved show along with his teammates Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh as the Judge. Meanwhile if the reports are to be believed then new mommy Bharti Singh will not be seen on the show as she was seen before.

Also Read: AMAZING! After Vinny Arora, Pooja Banerjee and Bharti Singh among others, television and film actress who are set to embrace motherhood in the year 2021

“I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” Bharti Singh was quoted as saying.

Also Read:Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Exclusive! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the show in the upcoming episode

She further added, “I am a bit caught up with the baby now, because you know I won’t get these moments with him again, and then later I would crave for this time. So right now, when I have the opportunity, I am spending time with him. But The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back with a bang, and I truly wish the best for the show.”

The comedy queen further added that she’s very lucky to be a part of such a grand comedy show which has become National and International. On the work front, Bharti Singh is roped in as the host of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs season 9.

Credit: Koimoi

Television The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Ali Asgar Sunil Grover Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Krushna Abhishek Sumona Chakravarti TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 09:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Top-Notch! Armaan’s plan backfires, Preesha confronts him
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Disappointing! After Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, fans will not be able to see THIS popular comedian in The Kapil Sharma Show, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show with his much-loved show along...
Good News! Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani spills beans on the third season of the web series ‘Roohaniyat’, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Bijlani, is excited about the overwhelming response to the season's finale of his web series '...
Amazing! Meet Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli’s ‘Someone Special’ in her latest Instagram post
MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli has never failed to entertain the audience with her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss,...
Channa Mereya: Wow! Darji to support Ginni and help resolves issues between her and Aditya
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Exclusive! “My daughter recommended Pavail Gulati to me and suggested that I should be working with him as he has worked in Imtiaz Ali’s daughter’s short movie ‘Lift’” – Anurag Kashyap
MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap is a well-known director in Bollywood.  He is known for directing movies like Black Friday,...
Recent Stories
ANURAG
Exclusive! “My daughter recommended Pavail Gulati to me and suggested that I should be working with him as he has worked in Imtiaz Ali’s daughter’s short movie ‘Lift’” – Anurag Kashyap
Latest Video