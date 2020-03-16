Disappointing! After Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, fans will not be able to see THIS popular comedian in The Kapil Sharma Show, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is all set to return with his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show with his much-loved show along with his teammates Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh as the Judge. Meanwhile if the reports are to be believed then new mommy Bharti Singh will not be seen on the show as she was seen before.

“I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li’l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” Bharti Singh was quoted as saying.

She further added, “I am a bit caught up with the baby now, because you know I won’t get these moments with him again, and then later I would crave for this time. So right now, when I have the opportunity, I am spending time with him. But The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back with a bang, and I truly wish the best for the show.”

The comedy queen further added that she’s very lucky to be a part of such a grand comedy show which has become National and International. On the work front, Bharti Singh is roped in as the host of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs season 9.

Credit: Koimoi