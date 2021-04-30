DISAPPOINTING NEWS for Pandya Store’s Dev aka Akshay Kharodia’s female fans; actor is in a RELATIONSHIP

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus’ Pandya Store is getting a lot of love and adulation from the fans and viewers of the show.

The current track of the show revolves around Dev and Rishita being happily married and Shiva and Raavi trying to come to terms with the reality of their new marriage.

While Dev is already married to the love of his life, did you know actor Akshay Kharodia who plays the character of Dev will soon tie the knot with his real-life girlfriend?

Akshay is in a relationship with his childhood buddy Divya Punetha. Divya is not from the entertainment industry. She is a doctor (Gynaecologist and Obstetrician). Akshay and Divya have been dating for quite sometime now and the buzz is that they would soon tie the knot.

Have a look at the adorable pictures of Akshay and Divya:

