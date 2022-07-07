Disappointment! Kapil Sharma’s show in New York postponed for THIS reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Bad news for all the fans of Kapil Sharma and his team in the United States as the comedian, who was supposed to perform in New York over the weekend, will not be entertaining his fans in the city on the scheduled date anymore.

The social media post read, “The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase.”

Meanwhile, in another news, a recent complaint was filed against the comedian in NY Court by another company called Sai USA Inc for breach of contract during his 2015 tour to North America.

Promoter of the show Sam Singh said, “This is our internal decision that we are moving shows to new dates. It has nothing to do with any fake case.”

Reportedly, Kapil was signed and paid for six shows in North America in 2015 but he failed to perform in one of the six cities he had promised to and had committed to making up for the loss.

Credit: India News