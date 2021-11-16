Disgusting! Bigg Boss 15: Neha tells Rajiv he should spit in the food to be eaten by the VIPs

MUMBAI: Neha Bhasin took the housemates and audiences by surprise with her recent remark. A promo of Bigg Boss 15 showed the singer asking Rajiv to spit in the food of the VIP contestants.

Neha recently entered the show as a wild card. Her fans have been cheering for her as she poses a challenge for Karan Kundrra and others.

The promo showed the VIP members fighting among themselves. Umar Riaz shouted at Karan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian. Karan got aggressive and overturned the table in anger.

In another segment, Karan read out the rules of the new task. The contestants are asked to collect necessary food items from the store within two minutes. While Tejasswi said they should collect milk, Neha said, “Milk is important but it's not food.” The two had an argument over the same, after which Neha called Tejasswi “brainless.”

The next segment showed Bigg Boss asking the VIPs to rate the contestants on a scale of 1 to 5. Tejasswi gave ‘1’ point to Rajiv Adatia who was furious and slammed the VIPs saying, “You people get aggressive, you people abuse, Salman scolds you people, you people are a group and want to create a feud between me, Neha and Shamita (Shetty). An enraged Neha, who got ‘2’ points, added, “Unke khaane me thook dena thoda sa" (you should spit a little bit in their food).

Commenting on the same, a netizen said, “Chi chi #NehaBhasin Yeaah Kya Bol Diya ‘Inke Khaane Pe Thoda Sa Thuk Dete Hain’ Ghar main Apni Family Ko Kya Thuk Ka Khana Khilate Ho (Very bad, Neha Bhasin. Did you just say ‘spit in their food’? Do you feed your family at home by spitting in their food)? VIP MEMs Doing awesome. Oh Please TejRanUmar Pls Don't Fight Pressure WEAK NonVIP mems.”

