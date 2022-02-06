Disgusting! Times when TV celebs who used love and pregnancy for publicity

MUMBAI : To gain the attention of their followers and fans, several TV celebs have faked love and even pregnancy to promote their upcoming projects or TV shows. However, this hasn't gone down well with fans who felt fooled by their publicity gimmicks.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee surprised everyone after she shared photos with Vishal Singh making their relationship 'official'. The photos saw Devoleena kissing her engagement ring and taking a bouquet of roses from Vishal Singh who was down on his knee. However, the actress later went Live with him and shared that this was all done for their upcoming music video together. It angered many of her fans. A user wrote, "Kya popat kiya." And for fans who were really rooting for them, one of them commented, "You broke all #Devish fans it's not fictional shipping, it's real one... I was so happy now I am upset."

In December 2020, Neha Kakkar sparked pregnancy rumours with a post, wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump with husband Rohanpreet. While several congratulated her including celebs from the industry, it turned out to be a publicity stunt. This made internet users upset with the two and they slammed the couple for using pregnancy for publicity stunt. One said, "Hr chiz p gaana bna do (create a song out of everything)." Another wrote, "Waah!! Chuna pro max tha ye toh (this was trickery pro max)." (Photo: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh had chosen to keep himself away from the limelight and the actress had made a great deal of hue and cry over her being a married woman and yet not getting her share of rights as one. However, in Bigg Boss 15, Ritesh entered the house with Rakhi ending the curiosity around him. Later, Rakhi went on to reveal how she is not 'legally married' to Ritesh, making the whole affair seem like a sham.

In the premiere episode of BB 12, Jasleen Matharu entered the stage with Ghazal samrat Anup Jalota and claimed they were in a relationship. Their huge age gap shocked everyone. For a major part of the show, the two even acted as if they were in a relationship. However, once the show got over, Anup Jalota clarified that Jasleen was like his daughter. He even went on to say that he will do her 'kanyadaan'. Jasleen too shared that they only share a 'guru-shishya' relationship. However, their relationship was slammed and mocked by many.

Shantanu Maheshwari made headlines for entering Nach Baliye 9 with Nityaami Shirke who he claimed was his girlfriend despite reports suggesting otherwise. They were known to be just good friends who changed their relationship status only to get the show. They broke up soon after the show. In 2020 to end the whole talk, Nityaami told TOI, "Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way."

After Rakhi Sawant's swayamvar, Ratan Rajput got on the show to find a match for herself. The show was called 'Ratan Ka Rishta'. Though the actress happily got engaged to contestant Abhinav, she never took it forward post the show and broke up with him. Later, she stated that their stars did not match. Just like Rakhi's swayamvar, Ratan's fake engagement was also called out by netizens.

Bigg Boss 4 saw Sara Khan getting cozy in the house with Ashmita Patel despite being in a committed relationship with Ali Merchant. However, as soon as Ali entered the show, things changed. Sara and Ali got married on the show. This was reportedly done to boost the TRPs. However, after the reality show, the two broke up, making their wedding the biggest publicity stunt carried on the show.

