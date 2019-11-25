News

Disha Kapoor and Himani Sahani in Colors’ Naagin 4

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural drama Naagin will soon return with season 4 with a new cast.

The new promos of Naagin 4 have already been released. This installment features Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles.

We have heard that the makers have roped in actress Disha Kapoor, who was a part of Chandranandini and Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Himani Sahani, who rose to fame with Dil Hi Toh Hai.

According to our sources, both the actresses will have important roles to play in the show.

We could not get through to Disha and Himani for a comment.

Moreover, Sayantani Ghosh, Aparma Kumar, Sheetal Jaisal, Shaleen Bhanot, and Ankur Verma will also be seen playing pivotal roles.

Naagin 4 is most likely to hit the TV screens from 7th December (2019) at 8 PM.

