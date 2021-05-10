Disha Parmar gets candid about her wedding date with beau Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

The two are painting the town red with their love story. It was in the Bigg Boss 14 house that Rahul went down on one knee and proposed marriage to Disha on national television. During the Valentine Day special episode, Disha entered the house and said yes to his marriage proposal. Since then, Rahul and Disha have been giving fans major couple goals. As many already know, Disha and Rahul were all set to get married but the couple had to postpone their marriage due to the current situation.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Disha gave fans an update on her wedding with beau Rahul Vaidya. She said, "Rahul and I have decided to wait and haven't locked on a date for the wedding. We want our closest friends to be present at our wedding, so we have decided to wait. Even if you cut down people, I would like a minimum of 50-70 guests at our wedding, so we are hoping that things will get better and the pandemic will go away from our lives."

On the other hand, Rahul is currently in Cape Town shooting for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Talking about the same, she said, 'I never knew he was an adventure junkie, but, of course, work comes first. If he has chosen to be part of another show, I am sure he will give his best and shine like he did in Bigg Boss. I am happy that he is working, because work is worship for both of us.' Before leaving for the show, Rahul shared a cute video on his Instagram. Before he left home, Disha asked him not to leave her and go for the Rohit Shetty show.

On the professional front, Disha featured in the TV serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She also worked in Woh Apna Sa.

