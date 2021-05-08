Disha Parmar is not IMPRESSED with beau Rahul Vaidya in this picture and the reason is hilarious

Rahul Vaidya is constantly in the news ever since he has participated in Bigg Boss 14.

The handsome hunk became the runner-up of the popular reality show and went on to win hearts with his excellent gameplay.

Rahul grabbed major attention when he went on to propose his ladylove Disha Parmar on national television in Bigg Boss house on the special occasion of her birthday.

The duo is painting the town red with their love ever since then.

From hanging out at each other's place to sharing mushy pictures and videos, Disha and Rahul are the most popular real-life jodis of the Telly world.

And now, fans can't keep calm as Rahul is set to participate in another rocking reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor left for Cape Town yesterday and Disha had come to see off the love of her life.

Fans are already sure that Rahul is going to rock on the show with his daredevil avatar.

Well, Disha has now shared a few pictures with beau Rahul which are simply a treat to watch.

However, the actress has given some cute captions to each picture which seems are taken candidly.

In one of the pictures, Rahul is seen playing with Disha's hair and she is revealing her thoughts on that which every girl can relate to.

Take a look:

Disha captions saying that she is not impressed with Rahul's gesture as he was spoiling her hair.

Aren't they just cute?

