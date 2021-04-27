Disha Parmar OPENS UP about Rahul Vaidya's PROPOSAL in Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most popular and adorable couples in telly town. The two are beautifully panting the town red with their love story.

Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Disha Parmar opened up about Rahul Vaidya's proposal on National television in Bigg Boss 14.

When Disha was asked how bold she found Rahul's wedding proposal on Bigg Boss 14, she told SpotboyE, “So, I will tell you on 10th night the promo went on air after the episode. But on 9th I started getting messages on Twitter from people saying 'oh something is going to happen' because they are a day ahead from the telecast. So, he must have spoken about it and discussed it with his housemates. And I got a feeling that something is going to happen. But when that thing came on air and I saw the promo it just hit differently even after knowing and my first reaction was shocked, emotional then getting into happy and then obviously getting into the gravity of it. But it was a very surreal and beautiful moment. I had my Mom, brother and few of my friends at home because it was my birthday and they had come down to cut the cake. And everbody saw it and it was a very happy moment. I can't express in words how that feeling was but it was a very bold move by him. Without knowing what will be the answer, keeping patience and anxiety jawab aaya. So, I think we should know from Rahul what was his feelings that moment.”

So what is a perfect wedding according to Disha? The lady shared with the portal, “I think a perfect wedding would be where only your close family and friends are there. It should be a small intimate wedding not like a big grand show happening. You can interact with all your guests. The only people who you like should be present there at your main event (wedding).”

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE