Disha Parmar reveals she only has These many days left before she leaves Bade Accha Lagte Hain 2! Details Inside

Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa.
MUMBAI :Disha started her career with the Star Plus show 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa.  

 Disha is one of the most popular actors in the telly world right now.

Disha Parmar stars as Priya Sood in the second season of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Disha is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share details about her personal and Professional life and give fans and followers a sneak peek into shoots as well.

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with onset shenanigans.

While we knew that Disha and Nakuul are leaving the show, it is still sad to hear other details of the same. Disha recently took to Instagram to share that the countdown has started for her last days, on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, as Priya Sood. The countdown has made the fans sad, but they also know that they have no option but to accept that Ram and Priya are leaving the show. Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, after Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar also confirmed her exit and as per reports, she said that she is moving on to better things. While fans will miss Ram and Priya. The news of Niti Taylor and Ranndeep Rai being cast in the show has made the fans very excited and they are looking forward to this new chapter of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.

Parmar appeared in several prints and commercial ads in Delhi too.

She was pursuing a degree in Business Marketing but left her undergraduate studies midway as she was named Pankhuri, the lead for the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

